One thing that makes me feel like a kid every Christmas is getting to see Santa. It has been so nice to see him and Mrs.Claus out and about this year. Lately, you can catch him just about anywhere, but one of his favorite hangouts every Christmas is at our Hudson Valley Fire Departments.

Hopefully, you didn't miss your community "Santa Drive-By". I know a few of our area fire departments had Santa stop by this past weekend. The Tillson Volunteer Fire Department not only had Santa but the Grinch paid a visit as well, but not for long. The Rosendale Police Department apparently scooped him up before he could ruin Christmas.

The Esopus Fire Department also spent time with Santa this weekend. They were all guests at The Hudson House & Distillery. Everyone gathered for some holiday cheer and a wonderful photo with Santa. So where will Santa be traveling this weekend?

Santa Stop 1 - Cornwall on Hudson, New York RESCHEDULED TO SUNDAY 10 AM

Rescheduled to Sunday, December 19th, 2021 - The Storm King Engine Company #2 in Cornwall-on-Hudson will welcome for Santa in the Village. They will have more details later this week, but you can count on a visit from Jolly Old Saint Nick who is hoping you can also bring a nonperishable food item for donation to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

Plus, they also have a mailbox from the North Pole Postal Service at the firehouse where you can drop your letters to Santa. It is sure to get to him in time for Christmas if you drop it off by Sunday, December 18th.

Santa Stop 2 - Plattekill, New York

December 19th, 2021 - The Plattekill Fire Department invites you to enjoy their Santa Candy Run. They are actually hoping you will visit their Facebook page if you are in their fire district and let them know your street address so they can be sure Santa swings by your house to check on everyone being nice.

They want everyone to know that the sirens on the 19th from 12 PM to 4 PM mean Santa is on his way, so come outside, say hi, and snap a picture with Santa and his helpers. They want to see as many kids as they can on Santa's Plattekill route.

Santa Stop 3 - Clintondale, New York

December 19th, 2021 - Santa was going to be in Ulster County so he decided he would stop at the Clintondale Fire Department too on Sunday. Stop out and see him at the Clintondale Fire House at 1063 Route 44 / 55 between 3 PM and 5 PM. You want to be sure to catch him before he heads back to the North Pole. Moms and Dads this is a Drive-Thru event.

