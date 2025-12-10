Festive Holiday Lights Train Spotted in Hudson Valley [Video]
Great video captured of the Metro-North Holiday Lights Train recently pulling into Peekskill, NY station.
Metro-North Railroad (MNR) commuter rails system is owned by New York's MTA, serving NYC, the Hudson Valley, and Connecticut from its hub at Grand Central Terminal, with lines like the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven, connecting to NJ Transit on western routes and offering scenic rides and essential transport with new tech like the TrainTime app.
It was reported just last week that Metro-North is now running a new holiday lights train. The Metro-North Holiday Lights Train is a festive, specially decorated train with colorful exterior lights that runs on the Hudson, Harlem, and New Haven lines for the holiday season..
People generally love the MTA Holiday Lights Train, finding them magical, cheerful, and a delightful surprise that brightens commutes, though some question costs; it's a hit with families, bringing unexpected joy and a festive feel to the daily grind, making people smile and feel nostalgic.
Phyllis Walsh of Hopewell Junction tells us that she and her family have been hoping to get a glimpse of the Holiday Train. "When we went to dinner in Peekskill, right by the train Station., We realized it could actually happen. So we parked by the train tracks. We were so excited to see it pull into the Peekskill Station about 7:02pm. That's how i got the video. I also have stills. It was a beautiful sight to see. Really amazing."
I personally think the holiday lights train is a very cool thing that Metro-North is doing. What a cool sight to see in the Hudson Valley area while celebrating the holidays with friends and family. See video courtesy of Phyllis Walsh below.
