Rush, Rolling Stones and Pink Floyd Tributes Set to Rock The Chance

It's a triple bill tribute of classic rock giants at The Chance this weekend.

Rush tribute band Limelight formed in 2002 and brings an authentic, energetic, live Rush experience featuring seasoned musicians (singer Rob Jackson, drummer Lou Caldarola, bassist Steve Schnaper, and guitarist Eric Strom). The band brings you classic Rush from the first album through current, specializing in 1974-1982. They've thrilled audiences throughout the U.S. and Canada, winning awards along the way. A 3 time winner of RushCon in Toronto, the band has been named the #1 Rush tribute in North America. I've seen Limelight and their incredible Rush tribute many times over the years. Its a show not to be missed.

Limelight will bring an evening of Rush classics to The Chance in Poughkeepsie on Saturday, May 13. Doors at 7pm with a couple of other great tributes.

50 Amp Fuse is a tribute to the World's Greatest Rock n Roll Band, The Rolling Stones. They'll make their live stage debut and will be filming a promo video at The Chance. The band features 11 musicians including many talented Hudson Valley area players like Michael James (Michael Charter), Michael LaFalce Jr, Mike Robinson, Mark Van Erp, Steven Brybag and Bryan Mccaffrey.

Terminal Frost is a band made up of 6 New York area musicians recreating Pink Floyd's music. Doors open at 7pm for this Saturday night's show and tickets can be purchased through The Chance here.

