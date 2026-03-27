A Poughkeepsie man is facing felony drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Jermaine Thomas, 49, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested Wednesday, March 25, according to the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, in connection to "narcotic and dangerous drug sales in the Poughkeepsie area."

According to the Drug Task Force Thomas was identified an alleged narcotic and dangerous drug dealer operating on the North Side of the City of Poughkeepsie. Agents subsequently made multiple purchases of crack cocaine from him at several locations.

Thomas was found Wednesday and arrested at the College Hill Park in Poughkeepsie where he reportedly had multiple bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, additional drug packaging supplies, scales and cash.

Drug Task Force Agents along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Poughkeepsie Police Department searched his home on Winnikee Avenue, where police say more "evidence related to the sale of narcotics was recovered."

"This arrest is the result of diligent investigative work and strong collaboration among our law enforcement partners. The illegal distribution of crack cocaine poses a serious threat to public safety and quality of life in our neighborhoods," District Attorney Anthony Parisi. "My office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting those who profit from the sale of dangerous drugs and to supporting efforts that make our communities safer."

Thomas was charged with:

Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3" Degree, a class B Felony

and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 degree, a class C felony.

*Several additional charges are pending against the defendant related to this investigation.

Thomas was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and taken to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, (formerly the Dutchess County Jail).