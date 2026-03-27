Man Charged with Felony Drug Sales in Undercover Operation

Man Charged with Felony Drug Sales in Undercover Operation

Jermaine Thomas/Dutchess County District Attorney

A Poughkeepsie man is facing felony drug charges after an undercover investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force.

Jermaine Thomas, 49, of Poughkeepsie, was arrested Wednesday, March 25, according to the Dutchess County District Attorney's Office, in connection to "narcotic and dangerous drug sales in the Poughkeepsie area."

According to the Drug Task Force Thomas was identified an alleged narcotic and dangerous drug dealer operating on the North Side of the City of Poughkeepsie. Agents subsequently made multiple purchases of crack cocaine from him at several locations.

Thomas was found Wednesday and arrested at the College Hill Park in Poughkeepsie where he reportedly had multiple bags of crack cocaine packaged for sale, additional drug packaging supplies, scales and cash.

Drug Task Force Agents along with the Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Poughkeepsie Police Department searched his home on Winnikee Avenue, where police say more "evidence related to the sale of narcotics was recovered."

"This arrest is the result of diligent investigative work and strong collaboration among our law enforcement partners. The illegal distribution of crack cocaine poses a serious threat to public safety and quality of life in our neighborhoods," District Attorney Anthony Parisi. "My office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting those who profit from the sale of dangerous drugs and to supporting efforts that make our communities safer."

Thomas was charged with:

  • Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 3" Degree, a class B Felony
  • and Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance 4 degree, a class C felony.
  • *Several additional charges are pending against the defendant related to this investigation.

Thomas was arraigned in the City of Poughkeepsie Court and taken to the Dutchess County Justice and Transition Center, (formerly the Dutchess County Jail).

 

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A tragic accident occurred at LaGuardia Airport late Sunday night, resulting in the deaths of two pilots after a Jazz Aviation flight, operating for Air Canada, collided with a fire truck on the runway. The incident happened around 11:45 p.m. as the aircraft, which had just landed from Montreal, struck the emergency vehicle responding to a separate incident. The collision left the plane severely damaged, with its nose crushed and debris hanging from the cockpit, while the fire truck was overturned and heavily damaged. Of the 72 passengers and four crew members on board, 41 were hospitalized, with some suffering serious injuries. Two Port Authority workers inside the fire truck also sustained injuries. Audio from air traffic control revealed the urgent moments leading up to the crash, indicating a tense situation as controllers warned the fire truck to stop. Following the incident, LaGuardia Airport was temporarily closed, and federal investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board are now conducting an investigation. The airport is expected to remain closed until at least 2 p.m. the next day.

Gallery Credit: Getty Images

Filed Under: Dutchess County, Hudson Valley, New York, New York News, Poughkeepsie, The Hudson Valley
Categories: Articles, Hudson Valley News, News

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