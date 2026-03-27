Why The Government Will Be Setting Fires In Dutchess County

You may soon see smoke rising from parts of Dutchess County this spring, and yes, the fires are intentional.

New York State officials have announced the start of prescribed fire season, meaning trained crews will deliberately set controlled fires on certain public lands, including Dutchess County.

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Why Would The New York Set Fires On Purpose?

It might sound counterintuitive, but these controlled fires are actually used to prevent more dangerous wildfires in the future.

According to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, prescribed fires help remove built-up leaves, brush, and fallen wood that can act as fuel during a wildfire. Clearing out that material now helps reduce the chance that a future fire could spread quickly and threaten homes or public safety.

Prescribed burns are also used to improve wildlife habitat and reduce invasive plant species that can take over forests and grasslands. Fire is considered a natural part of many ecosystems, helping certain plants grow and creating healthier environments for animals.

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Will Dutchess County Residents Be At Risk?

The burns are planned for many sites across the state, including the Lafayetteville Multiple Use Area in Dutchess County. Residents are being warned that they could take place anytime through early May, depending on weather conditions.

The DEC says these burns are carefully planned and only take place under specific weather conditions that allow crews to keep the fire contained and controlled. Specially trained staff oversee each burn, using detailed safety procedures designed to protect nearby communities.

Residents near burn areas may notice smoke or temporary trail closures, but officials say the work is done specifically to lower the long-term risk of uncontrolled wildfires that could be far more dangerous.

Why Spring Is Peak Fire Season

Early spring is actually one of the highest risk periods for wildfires in New York because dry leaves and brush left over from winter can easily ignite before new vegetation begins to grow. That makes this time of year ideal for safely conducting controlled burns.

Currently, a burn ban is in effect for all residents that will continue until the middle of May.