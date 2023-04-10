Former Queensryche Frontman Sets Date for Hudson Valley Return

Geoff Tate returns to Hudson Valley to perform Queensryche classics this Fall.

The original voice of Queensryche, Geoff Tate brings his band back to the area for a great night of all the classics.

A Little Queensryche History

Geoff Tate and Queensryche formed back in 1980 out of Bellevue, Washington. Queensryche's 1988 album Operation: Mindcrime received worldwide acclaim and is considered to be one of the greatest heavy metal concept albums of all time. The album featured the band's first charting hits in the U.S., "Eyes of a Stranger" and "I Don't Believe in Love". "I Don't Believe in Love" was nominated for a Grammy at the Grammy Awards for Best Metal Performance in 1990. The follow-up Empire in 1990 was also very successful with hit singles including "Silent Lucidity" and "Jet City Woman". "Silent Lucidity" was also nominated in 1992 for a Grammy for Best Rock Song and Best Best Rock Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group.

Geoff Tate's Split with Queensryche

After leaving Queensryche in 2012, Geoff Tate and his former bandmates were involved in a legal battle over the Queensryche name. Tate toured with a band under Geoff Tate's Queensryche from 2012-2014. Following the settlement, Tate was granted exclusive performance rights to the classic Queensryche album Operation: Mindcrime and his former bandmates retained all rights to the Queensryche name. Geoff Tate formed the band Operation: Mindcrime in 2014 along with Disturbed bassist John Moyer and former AC/DC drummer Simon Wright, which saw different lineup changes. The band recorded and toured until 2017.

Geoff Tate's Hudson Valley Return

WPDH and Loaded Concerts Present Geoff Tate and his band performing Queensryche classics Saturday, Sept. 9 at 7pm at the Paramount Hudson Valley Theater in Peekskill, NY. Tickets are on sale now through ParamountHudsonValley.Com and LoadedConcerts.Com, don't miss this show. Metalheads unite in Peekskill this Fall! Hudson Valley heavy metal fans will recall Queensryche performing last year at the same venue. Check out a photo gallery below.