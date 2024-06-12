Rev Up The Fun: Father’s Day Special At RPM Raceway

For the dad who loves adventure, RPM Raceway offering Father's Day special.

Father's Day is upon us, and you may still be looking for something fun to do with dad. Something I would always like to do ad a kid was to hit the Go-Kart track with my pops. I always got a rush when I'd get behind the wheel of a Go-Kart and go flying around the track. It provided for a fun-filled afternoon.

RPM Raceway in the Poughkeepsie Galleria opened its doors in January 2020, next to Regal Cinemas. The destination features more than 40,000 square feet of adventure including a quarter-mile European-style racing track, racing simulator and state-of-the-art arcade.

RPM Raceway Facebook RPM Raceway Facebook loading...

A thoughtful gift is always appreciated and what could be more fun than a day of thrills and adventure at one of RPM Raceway’s five locations in Poughkeepsie, Jersey City, Long Island, Stamford, and Syracuse (All open 7 days a week). RPM Raceway offers an exciting opportunity to surprise dad on Father's Day with a day out. RPM Raceway’s adventure experiences include indoor racing and so much more.

Beyond the track, each RPM Raceway location delivers virtual and augmented reality gaming. Dive into an adventure in the arcade featuring cult classics and modern AAA games. Each RPM Raceway location offers a unique mix of attractions, including state-of-the-art racing simulators, billiards, 14 bowling alleys, 150+ arcade games, a Hologate Virtual Reality Center, and an onsite bar and grill.

Fuel Up With Dad at RPM Sports Bar and Grill

The on-site RPM Sports Bar and Grill, offering a variety of fresh food with a modern twist on burgers, wraps, and a diverse selection of beverage options such as local draft beers and custom cocktail creations.

Get our free mobile app

Father's Day Showdown on the Track

RPM Raceway's Father's Day promotion running this week (June 10 through June 16) offers $10 free when you buy a $50 gift card. Availability open to all guests online and in store. Make it a fun day out with dad this Father's Day weekend at RPM Raceway! Check out the RPM Raceway website here.

attachment-RPM Father's Day Promo loading...

What Dad Wants For Father's Day 2024 What does dad actually want? Well, I asked the fathers in my life that I know, this is what they came up with. Gallery Credit: Aly