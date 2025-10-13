Popular Poughkeepsie Car Dealership Hosting 1st Annual Trunk or Treat
Route 9 Mazda is getting in on the trunk or treat craze with an event scheduled in October.
A "trunk or treat" is a Halloween event where children collect candy from the decorated trunks of cars parked in a single location, like a parking lot. It's often a safer alternative to traditional door-to-door trick-or-treating, with the event hosted by community organizations such as churches, schools, and clubs.
The "trunk or treat" format also offers a controlled and centralized environment for celebrating, with participants often decorating their cars around a theme and sometimes competing for prizes.
Key Features of Trunk or Treat Events:
Location:
Events are typically held in a large, contained area such as a parking lot.
- Setup:Participants park their cars with their trunks facing outwards, often with an empty space between them to create a safe path for children to walk.
- Decoration:People decorate their car trunks, which are often the centerpiece of the event. Themes can range from spooky to pop culture, and there are often prizes for the best-decorated trunk.
- Candy:Children go from car to car, receiving candy from the vehicle owners as they would from a house in traditional trick-or-treating.
- Safety:Many see it as a safer alternative because it keeps children in one, well-lit area, reduces the risk of them getting lost, and allows parents to know who is handing out the candy.
- Community:The events provide a way for different community organizations to bring people together in a shared, festive activity.
It's a chance for our community to get together and have a safe place for the kids to trick or treat.- Krystina from Route 9 Mazda
Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie Set for 1st Annual Route 9 Mazda of Poughkeepsie
Route 9 Mazda will hold their 1st annual Trunk or Treat Event on Saturday, Oct. 25 starting from 1- 4pm. Krystina from Route 9 Mazda tells us that she has been coordinating this event and that it's a chance for our community to get together and have a safe place for the kids to trick or treat. There will be raffles, a bounce house and more! Route 9 Mazda is located at 2309 South Rd (Rt 9), Poughkeepsie, NY. Follow them on Facebook and check out their website here. Follow them on Facebook and Instagram.
