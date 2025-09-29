America’s Favorite Candy for this Halloween Revealed

Ahead of Halloween, a new study names America's favorite candy.

Price-tracking website used Google Keyword Planner to analyze the number of monthly searches on a state and national level between October 2024 and September 2025 for 229 different candies. The search combinations used for the analysis included "[candy]," "[candy] chocolate," "[candy] bulk," and "[candy] candy. Rankings have been created based on the most searched candy in each state and across the US.

Ferrero Rocher is America’s most popular candy, with 252,198 monthly searches on average nationwide, and appearing at the top in 18 states. California leads the nation in searches for the candy, with 38,473 searches each month, Texas follows with 31,187 monthly searches, while Florida is next with 19,208.

Hershey’s is in second place, with 222,306 monthly searches on average across the US. Pennsylvania is the state searching for Hershey’s the most, with an average of 32,381 searches each month, while Virginia (6,885) and Maryland (5,948) follow.

Oreo is next, with 191,812 monthly searches on average, despite only being Oregon’s favorite, with 2,523 searches. However, the candy showed strong popularity in California, Georgia, Texas and Massachusetts, as second favorite.

The Halloween classic, candy corn, ranks fourth, with a total of 168,048 searches every month on average across the US. The candy is Ohio’s favorite, with 6,520 searches, as well as Missouri’s (3,418) and Utah’s (2,529).

Caramel candy is in fifth position, with an average of 151,351 searches every month. Caramel is Louisiana and Mississippi’s most popular candy, with 2,299 searches and 1,282 searches, respectively.

Skittles is sixth on the list, with an average of 144,138 monthly searches. The candy is South Dakota’s fifth favorite, with 303 searches, along with Nebraska’s (835) and Florida’s (10,078).

Gummy bears follow in seventh place, with an average of 130,253 searches every month, despite not appearing in any state’s top five candies.

A lollipop is the eighth-most popular candy in the US, with 126,851 searches each month on average. Wyoming is the only state with a lollipop as a favorite candy, with 323 monthly searches.

Sour Patch Kids rank ninth, with 122,818 searches each month on average, but did not appear in any state’s five most popular candies.

Peeps complete the 10 most popular candies in the US, with 121,632 monthly searches, and also did not appear in any state’s top five most popular candy this Halloween.

“With Halloween right around the corner, it is fascinating to take a look at candy favorites across the US, breaking down state and national favorites.

“Hershey’s seemed an obvious top choice for chocolate; however, Ferrero Rocher came out on top, reflecting a shift in chocolate preferences outside of American products and toward more premium chocolate.

"While search volume doesn't always align with actual purchasing behavior, it gives insight into what consumers are interested in and considering for their Halloween candy bowls this year.”

