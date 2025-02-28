New York Route 17 Completely Shut Down Friday Morning; Here’s Why

All four lanes on Route 17 in Orange County, New York have been shut down and are expected to be closed for most of the morning commute.

A crash that occurred on Friday, February 28 has completely shut down a busy stretch of Route 17 in Orange County. According to Hudson Valley traffic reporter, Christina Lang, the accident is expected to affect the area for most of the morning.

Local authorities report that there was a crash before 5am on Friday that resulted in fatalities. As a result, Route 17 is closed in both directions so that a full investigation can take place.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Where is Route 17 Closed on Friday Morning?

The accident occurred between Arden Valley Road in Tuxedo and Route 17M in Chester. This area of Route 17, located just south of Woodbury Common Premium Outlets, is completely shut down. Lang says that the area should be avoided this morning. Commuters can use the New York State Thruway as an alternative.

The crash comes just days after another serious accident shut down Route 17 in the Town of Wallkill. In that incident, an early morning driver was pulled over for speeding and then, according to police, attempted to flee the scene. Police say the suspect slammed into a tractor-trailer, amputating part of their hand.

In that case, eastbound lanes on Route 17 were shut down for most of Wednesday morning.

It's still unclear what led to the fatal accident on Friday morning or when the roadway may reopen. To receive the latest traffic information as it happens, be sure to download our free mobile app and turn on traffic alerts. We will update this story if there are any new developments.

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes