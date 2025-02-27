Suspect Amputates Hand, Shuts Down Rt 17 in Orange County, NY

Route 17 in the Town of Wallkill was completely shut down after a man lost his hand fleeing officers.

According to police, a simple traffic stop turned into a tragic situation on Wednesday. In the early morning hours, the Town of Wallkill Police pulled over a vehicle that was reportedly traveling above the speed limit. As officers Dylan Moran and Branden

Torres signaled the driver to pull over, they say he attempted to flee the scene.

While speeding away from police, the driver ran into a tractor-trailer that was traveling in the area of Exit 122 on Route 17. The suspect's hand was partially amputated in the crash and he received multiple fractures.

The driver was identified as Kevin Pawelak, a 36-year-old resident of Monroe, New York. Pawelak was airlifted to Westchester Medical Center to be treated for his injuries. As of late Wednesday, he was listed in stable condition.

Route 17 Closed Down in Town of Wallkill

After the accident, the eastbound lane of State Route 17 was completely shut down near Exit 122 and Exit 122A. The closure lasted throughout the early morning commute as an accident reconstruction team from the New York State Police was brought to the scene to help with the investigation. Authorities were able to reopen one lane on the eastbound side just before 9am.

No charges have been announced for Pawelak, but police say their investigation is ongoing. Anyone who has more information about the suspect or the incident is asked to call Town of Wallkill Detectives at 845 692-6757.

