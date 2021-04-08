Car Cruise Nights Kick Off April 16 in Washingtonville
I grew up in New Windsor in Orange County in the 1970s. And we loved our cars. Souped up motorhead cars. Old cars, new cars, it didn’t matter. We were very into cars. And it’s no wonder because back then there wasn’t a whole lot to do except ride around in our cars listening to music and trying to stay out of trouble.
Well, some things never change. We still love cars and as adults we love to show off our cars, talk about our cars, compare them with other people’s cars, and dream of even more cars. Does that sound like you? You can do all that and more by showing up at one of the Washingtonville Car Cruise Nights. The Car Cruise season kicks off on Friday, April 16 at 29 W Main Street in Washingtonville from 5:30PM - 9:30PM.
All car, truck and motorcycles enthusiasts are welcome to come out and join the Hudson Valley Hot Rods Car Club for a great night with family, friends, and some very cool cars. Cruise Nights are free to everyone, and you don’t even have to own a classic or special car to attend. But if you’ve got one, good for you. It’s a great place to show it off.
Sometimes it’s nice to get back to a simpler time, especially after the year we’ve had. Enjoy a Friday evening of cars, fun, friends and family. Simply perfect. To find out more about Washingtonville Car Cruise Nights and the Hudson Valley Hot Rods, visit their facebook page.