Technical Snafu Pulls WPDH Morning Show Off the Air

A catastrophic technical failure has forced the WPDH morning show off the air early Friday.

Just one day before Halloween, ghosts in the machine are causing headaches for radio listeners across the Hudson Valley. A computer glitch has shut down the studio for 101.5 WPDH in Poughkeepsie, forcing The Boris Show to fall silent.

A. Boris A. Boris

Upon entering the studio, the morning show discovered that the digital console responsible for controlling the microphones, music, phones and other show elements had completely crashed.

After multiple attempts by the engineer to get it back up and running, the system is still unresponsive as of 7am. There is no estimate as to when it will be fixed.

As someone who's been broadcasting in the Hudson Valley for almost 35 years, glitches like this are not uncommon. In the past, they were easily bypassed by rerouting audio or replacing failing parts. However, since modern radio stations now rely so much on computers and digital interfaces, the crash of one component can completely shut everything down.

While the Boris Show waits for the problem to be resolved, WPDH will be playing continuous music, which some may argue is way more entertaining than Boris anyway.

Listeners waiting for the announcement of today's final Orange Invasion location or who want to see Bobby and Jana's ridiculous Halloween costumes should monitor WPDH's social media channels for more information.

We apologize for the hiccup and promise to update everyone when the WPDH studios are back up and running.