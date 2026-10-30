Police are investigating a concerning incident at an elementary school in Westchester County after a man approached a school staff member.

According to a message posted Friday by the Peekskill City School District, the incident happened at Oakside Elementary School.

District officials said the staff member did not get into the vehicle and immediately reported the encounter.

The Peekskill Police Department is investigating. Police officers will be on site at the school alongside district security personnel as the investigation continues.

The district is asking parents to use the incident as an opportunity to talk with their children about personal safety, including what to do if someone they don't know approaches them or offers them a ride.

What Parents Should Remind Their Children

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) says child safety conversations should go beyond simply telling children not to talk to strangers. Instead, children should learn to recognize potentially unsafe situations and know how to respond.

Through its KidSmartz child safety program, NCMEC recommends teaching children to:

Never accept rides: Children should never approach or get into someone's vehicle without permission from a parent or trusted adult.

Children should never approach or get into someone's vehicle without permission from a parent or trusted adult. Say no and walk away: Remind children that it is OK to be impolite if someone makes them uncomfortable. They do not owe an unfamiliar adult an explanation.

Remind children that it is OK to be impolite if someone makes them uncomfortable. They do not owe an unfamiliar adult an explanation. Stay with a group: Whenever possible, children should travel with friends and avoid walking alone.

Whenever possible, children should travel with friends and avoid walking alone. Don't fall for offers or requests: Someone might offer candy, money, toys or a ride, or ask a child to help find a lost pet. Adults who need help should ask other adults, not children.

Someone might offer candy, money, toys or a ride, or ask a child to help find a lost pet. Adults who need help should ask other adults, not children. Know where to go: Identify safe places along your child's usual routes, including nearby businesses, schools or homes of trusted neighbors.

Identify safe places along your child's usual routes, including nearby businesses, schools or homes of trusted neighbors. Tell a trusted adult: Children should immediately report anyone who approaches them, follows them, asks them to keep a secret or makes them feel uncomfortable.

NCMEC also encourages parents to practice different scenarios with their children so they know how to react instead of freezing or feeling pressured to be polite.

New York Offers Additional Child Safety Guidance

The New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services, through its Missing Persons Clearinghouse, also offers basic safety guidance for families.

Children should be taught to never go anywhere with someone without permission from a parent or the adult responsible for them.

If someone follows a child on foot or in a vehicle, the state recommends running toward a safe place where other people are present, such as a nearby business or trusted neighbor's home.

Children should also know how to call 911 and understand that it is OK to say no to an adult.

Parents can find additional resources through the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children's KidSmartz program and the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

The Peekskill City School District has not released additional details about the individual or the vehicle. The investigation remains ongoing.