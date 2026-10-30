Bomb Threat Forces Evacuation of Hudson Valley School

A bomb threat at a Hudson Valley middle school triggered a massive police response Thursday afternoon, forcing students and staff to evacuate while authorities searched the building for explosives.

The Town of Ramapo Police Department says officers responded to Chestnut Ridge Middle School in Rockland County at approximately 1:11pm on October 29 after receiving a report of a bomb threat.

Students and staff were immediately evacuated from the school and transported to an off-site location as police began investigating.

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Multiple Police Agencies Respond to School Bomb Threat

The threat prompted a large response from law enforcement agencies throughout the Hudson Valley.

Explosive detection K9 units from the Ramapo Police Department, Rockland County Sheriff's Office, New York State Police, Town of Woodbury Police Department and Orange County Sheriff's Office were brought in to search the school.

The Rockland County Sheriff's Office Bomb Disposal Unit also responded to assist with the investigation. After searching the building, police reported that no explosive devices were found.

Emergency crews from the South Spring Valley Fire Department, Monsey Fire Department and William P. Faist Volunteer Ambulance Corps were also stationed nearby in case they were needed.

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FBI Joins Investigation Into Hudson Valley School Threat

Although no explosives were discovered, authorities say the investigation is far from over.

The Ramapo Police Investigations Division is now working with the FBI's Joint Terrorism Task Force to investigate the threat. Police have not released any information about where the threat originated or whether they have identified a suspect.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact the Ramapo Police Department at (845) 357-2400. Authorities say all calls will be kept confidential.