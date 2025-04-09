Popular Hudson Valley Music Festival Reportedly Not Returning in 2025

Festival organizer says their are no official plans for annual festival to take place this year.

Mazzstock was started back in 2008 by Marlboro, NY resident "Big Lee" Mazzola and it has grown so much over the years that its earned the unofficial title of "New York's' Biggest Small Music Festival". The festival features an eclectic mix of music each year (rock, blues, jam bands, reggae, country and more).

3 Days, 2 stages, One Love, No Worries. Mazzstock has become one of the most popular area music festivals since it began in 2008 and it gets bigger and better each year. Mazzstock's catchphrase is 3 more days of peace, love and music but Its actually a 4 day event (not 3) with the first day being a pre-party which also includes live music.

Last year's Mazzstock Featival featured a stacked lineup with Pink Floyd tribute project with The Dark Side of the Hudson (members of some of Nyack, New York's prominent bands & singer/songwriters) performing Pink Floyd's Dark Side of the Moon, along with Animals in their entirety. Dead Meat (Grateful Dead tribute), along with Mazzstock All Stars, Alpha Male Gorillas, Junket, Jason Gisser Band, Fred Zepplin, and Muscle Shoals (Allman Brothers tribute) were also part of the lineup.

A posting from April 2 on the Mazzstock Facebook page states that "it is with sadness that we have to announce that we have no official plans for Mazzstock to take place this year. We will be back in full swing when the time is right, but for now, we ask for your patience, understanding, and support. We thank you and love you all." with a heart emoji.

No word on a reason for why the popular festival won't take place this year, but the posting was met with lots of love and support for the Mazzola family, wishing them well and hoping for a return of the beloved area festival at some point down the road. All the best to Lee Mazzola and family.

