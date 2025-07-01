New York Yankees Star Helps Out DCC Music Program

Bernie Williams and his band performed in Millbrook, NY over the weekend while helping support Dutchess Community College's Academy of Music Program.

Bernie Williams played his entire professional baseball career in Major League Baseball with the New York Yankees from 1991 through 2006. One of the most beloved Yankees, Williams was a member of four World Series championship teams with the Yankees and ended his career with a .297 batting average, 287 home runs, 1,257 RBIs, 1,366 runs scored, 449 doubles, and a .990 fielding percentage. Regarded as one of the greatest switch-hitting center fielders in history, the team honored him by retiring his number 51 uniform and dedicating a plaque to him in Monument Park in May of 2015.

Classically Trained Guitarist

On the music side of Bernie Williams, the Yankees star is a classically trained guitarist with jazz, classical, pop, Brazilian, and Latin influences. He signed to Paul McCartney's publishing company MPL Communications and released his debut album The Journey Within in 2003. A second album entitled Moving Forward was released in 2009, for which he was nominated for a Latin Grammy for "Best Instrumental Album".

Millbrook Vineyards & Winery Facebook Millbrook Vineyards & Winery Facebook loading...

The Bernie Williams Jazz Concert, which has become an annual tradition at the beautiful Millbrook Vineyards & Winery in Millbrook, NY, once again took place this past Saturday night. One of the most popular of Hudson Valley wineries, Millbrook Vineyards & Winery recently made our list of the Top 6 Hudson Valley Wineries.

Dutchess County Executive and former senator Sue Serino took to social media this past Saturday evening posting a picture of the former Yankees star who appeared to be holding a proclamation of some sorts along with a bottle of wine. Serino went on to say nice things about the Yankees legend, noting that his performance at Millbrook Winery that night would be helping support Dutchess Community College’s Academy of Music Program — helping our local students discover their own gifts.

From the baseball diamond to the concert stage, Bernie Williams has inspired generations with his unmatched talent, dedication, and heart. A four-time World Series Champion, Grammy-nominated musician, and passionate philanthropist — Bernie’s story proves you don’t have to choose between your dreams.



We’re especially grateful for Bernie’s ongoing commitment to our community. Each year, he shares his love of music right here at Millbrook Winery, and this year’s performance will support Dutchess Community College’s Academy of Music Program — helping our local students discover their own gifts.

Get our free mobile app

Celebrities That Once Lived in Millbrook, New York These 5 more famous than us people once called the Dutchess County village of Millbrook, New York home. Gallery Credit: CJ

30 Places You Might Run into a Celebrity in The Hudson Valley Hollywood on The Hudson is real! It seems like there's a new celebrity sighting in the Hudson Valley. Here are a few of the hot spots that you may run into a celeb while walking around town.