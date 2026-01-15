Road Closure and “Serious Injuries” Reported After Vehicular Accident in Rockland County

Law enforcement and first responders were required yesterday evening in the area of West Nyack in Rockland County, following a major vehicular accident. The situation is considered very active and more information is expected from authorities in the near future.

Major Accident with Injuries in West Nyack

The accident occurred yesterday evening, January 14, 2026, on a section of Route 303, near Bobby Ln, and the Palisades Mall in West Nyack. According to the press release issued by the Clarkstown Police Department via both their Facebook and Instagram accounts, the accident resulted in serious injuries for individual(s) involved. The Clarkstown Police Department’s Accident Investigation Unit actively worked the scene, though it was not stated in the release how many vehicles or how many individuals were involved specifically.

The accident also forced a prolonged road closure in both directions of Route 303, which authorities stated would last for several hours. Authorities also encouraged drivers to utilize alternate routes of travel as the accident scene was being tended to.

More information is expected in the near future from the Clarkstown Police Department regarding the accident, however online commenters as well as other media outlets have stated that the accident did in fact result in a fatality.

We have reached out to representatives of the Clarkstown Police Department for further information and clarification regarding the accident and its details, and are currently awaiting a response at this time.

We will continue to monitor this incident and update this developing story if or when new information is released or if we receive response from law enforcement personnel.

