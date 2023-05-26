Why is Long-Standing Poughkeepsie Rite Aid Closing?

You won't believe the reason why a popular Rite Aid store is closing its doors.

Was scrolling Facebook, as most of us regularly do, and was shocked to see a post talking about a local Rite Aid store in Poughkeepsie, NY that was going to be closing soon.

The popular Rite Aid drugstore chain announced recently that it would be closing many New York stores, but Poughkeepsie wasn't on that list. That has now reportedly changed.

After hearing the rumored closing of the Poughkeepsie Rite Aid, I had to go and investigate. I stopped in and talked to an employee who filled me in on the closing and the reason why. When I got there I was greeted by empty shelves.

Mostly bare shelves throughout the Rite Aid store on Main Street in Poughkeepsie.

Not much left in the beverage section...

The cosmetics section is completely empty....

Customers quickly took advantage of the great clearance deals.

The store has been getting rid of its products being offered 50% to up to 75% off many products, with some seasonal items listed at 90% off.

Which Poughkeepsie Rite Aid Location is Closing and When? Why?

I stopped into the Rite Aid in question, located at 709 Main St in the City of Poughkeepsie, which has been there as far back as I can remember and was able to confirm from a store employee that they will be closing its doors on June 1. I said, "why the closing? Doesn't this store do well? I've been coming here a long time and it's usually pretty busy from what I can see." The employee said that they had been informed by corporate that the store would be closing "due to a high volume of theft." What!?

Too much shoplifting at the Main Street Poughkeepsie Rite Aid is reportedly the reason for the closure, which is sad to hear. I was shocked in a way, also not too surprised as I have seen a lot of theft in that neighborhood, having lived in the area for some years now.