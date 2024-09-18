Boar’s Head Permanently Discontinues Once-Popular Lunch Meat

Products traced back to the Listeria outbreak will no longer be produced by popular deli meat company.

Boar's Head is a supplier of deli meats, cheeses, and condiments. The company was founded in 1905 in Brooklyn, New York, and now distributes its products throughout the United States. It has been based in Sarasota, Florida, since 2001.

Listeria Outbreak and Recall of Boar's Head Products

With an initial reported case of illness on May 29, 2024, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) determined a listeriosis outbreak traced to Boar's Heads products, linked to 9 deaths and 57 hospitalizations as of August 29, 2024.[Unreported illnesses may have accounted for higher actual incidents of illness.

This represented the largest listeriosis outbreak on record since 2011. The company immediately recalled a large selection of products.

In July 2024, the company issued a recall on over 7 million pounds of its products produced at a plant in Greensville County, Virginia, near the town of Jarratt. On September 13, 2024, Boar's Head announced that the Jarratt plant would close indefinitely.

Boar's Head Permanently Ditches Liverwurst

According to USA Today, Due to the fatal listeria outbreak, with the "root cause" of the contamination being traced back to "a specific production process that only existed at the Jarratt facility and was used only for liverwurst", liverwurst will no longer be produced by Boar's Head. "With this discovery, we have decided to permanently discontinue liverwurst," the company said in a statement.

Liverwurst was popular with many groups of people, including: German Jewish community Liverwurst was a staple in the German Jewish community in the United States, and some say it represents their cultural heritage and family history.

Children Liverwurst was a common lunch item for children 30 years ago, often served on rye, pumpernickel, or whole wheat bread with mustard and onions.

World War II Liverwurst was popular enough during World War II that rationing caused anger.

