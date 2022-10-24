Retailer’s Hudson Valley Grand Opening Will Include Treasure Hunt

A mega-retailer has finally announced the date of its Hudson Valley grand opening which will include a storewide treasure hunt.

We told you last month that work was being done at the old Modell's Sporting Goods location at the Poughkeepsie Plaza Mall on Route 9. The renovations come just three years after a massive 13.5 million dollar transformation of the old mall to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store.

The Poughkeepsie Plaza has now become a bargain-shopping mecca that also includes Marshall's and Burlington Coat Factory, which has taken over the old Toys R' Us location at the southern end of the strip mall.

Now, another brand in the TJ Maxx family is moving into the same plaza. The company's outdoor gear brand, Sierra, will be opening its doors by the end of the month and is promising to offer outdoor gear and clothes at a huge discount.

Sierra Trading Post has been around since 1986 when it started out as a small, mail-order company. After embracing E-commerce early on, the business became one of the first successful online retailers, eventually opening up a few brick-and-mortar locations across the country. TJX, the parent company of TJ Maxx, Marshall's, Homegoods and Homesense acquired the brand in 2012 and began rolling out locations across the country.

Store manager Karen Dolan says Sierra's Poughkeepsie location will officially open this Saturday, October 29. Customers will be allowed inside starting at 8am after a 7:45am ribbon-cutting ceremony. Those who are lucky enough to be one of the first ones through the door will be able to participate in a storewide treasure hunt. Dolan says that Sierra gift cards will be hidden throughout the store for lucky customers to find.

In addition to the treasure hunt, first-day shoppers will also be treated to giveaways including reusable shopping bags, frisbees, reusable water bottles and more. There will also be a DJ spinning music throughout the day.

Sierra is also giving back to the community by presenting a $10,000 check to Habitat for Humanity. Dolan says it's part of the company's mission to not only offer discount outdoor gear but also be an active partner in helping the community.

