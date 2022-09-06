Another Massive Retailer Opening First Hudson Valley Location

A popular national retail chain is finally opening its first Hudson Valley outpost.

Work is currently underway at the former location of Modell's Sporting Goods in the Poughkeepsie Plaza on Route 9. A complete remodel of the store is being done to accommodate the latest tenant in one of the Hudson Valley's fastest-growing shopping destinations.

Three years ago, the Poughkeepsie Plaza underwent a 13.5 million dollar transformation to accommodate the addition of a huge TJ Maxx and Homegoods store. The result is a bargain-shopping mecca that includes a Marshall's and Burlington Coat Factory.

Now, another brand in the TJ Maxx family is moving into the same plaza and is promising to offer outdoor gear and clothes at a huge discount.

Sierra Trading Post began in 1986 as a mail-order company. As the Internet began to take off, the business became one of the first successful online retailers, eventually opening up a few brick-and-mortar locations across the country. In 2012, the company was acquired by TJX, which operates TJ Maxx, Marshall's, Homegoods and Homesense. Its name was soon shortened to Sierra and additional locations quickly began to pop up.

Eastern Mountain Sports operated just across Route 9 next to Starbucks before closing in 2017. The outdoor clothing company offered many of the same categories of items that will be available at Sierra, but prices are expected to be much lower.

Sierra will be situated right next to TJ Maxx and Homegoods. The retailer's website shows deep discounts on winter jackets, boots and camping gear. The store will also offer products for pets and home decor.

Over Labor Day weekend crews were seen pouring a new concrete pad on the inside of the store. The front windows were also being replaced. It's unclear just how long the remodeling will take, but a sign is already visible on the front of the store signaling that the announcement of an opening date is imminent.

A Facebook page for the new Poughkeepsie location is currently soliciting job applications. There's no official announcement as to when the store will open, but many expect it to be up and running before the busy holiday season.

