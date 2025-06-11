Hudson Valley Biker Who Helped With Radio Station Fundraiser Dies

Robert A. "Tiny" Eglit has died. The popular biker helped raise thousands for charity over the years at radio station Roofathon event.

Sad news this week hearing about the passing of Robert Eglit aka Tiny, who many remember from various bike clubs over the years including the Bishops MC here in the Hudson Valley.

According to the McHoul Funeral Home page, Tiny was an area resident since 1981, and died on June 8, 2025 at Putnam Nursing and Rehabilitation. He previously lived in Katonah.

Born in the Bronx on October 12, 1948, Tiny was the son of the late Theodore and Vera (Witol) Eglit. He retired in 1994 from Sheet Metal Workers Local 38 in Brewster.

Tiny loved motorcycles, hot rods, and drag racing. Tiny was the founder of N.E.T.O. Nostalgia Drag Racing. He had been the President of many 1% motorcycle clubs since 1969. He also enjoyed being involved with politics.

On March 21, 2009 at the American Legion in LaGrange, Tiny married Courtnay (McCue) Eglit who survives at home. He is also survived by his children and their spouses, Dawn and Skip Harris and Robert and Lisa Eglit; his stepdaughter, Shannon Knight and her husband Chistopher; his grandchildren, Cheri-Lyn Chimbolo and her husband Patrick, Kyle Harris, Mina Eglit, and Amber Eglit, and Hunter and Rhiannon Knight; his great-grandchildren, Isabella, Jona, Oliver, and Gabriella; the extended Fox family; many nieces and nephews; and countless friends.

Facebook Facebook loading...

I remember Tiny being a big part of Roofathon back in the day. The annual fundraiser was a huge weekend event that was held each year in the 80s and 90s and into the 2000s that raised money for various charities including Jerry's Kids (MDA), The Alzheimer's Association, Juvenile Diabetes and many more. The bike nights at Roofathon were a focal point during the weekend, and Tiny would gather fellow Bishops MC members and other bike clubs together each year to help raise thousands of dollars. He certainly will be missed.

Get our free mobile app

I'll always remember Tiny telling stories and speaking fondly of my late grandfather Bill Rutigliano, who worked for ATF in Yonkers, NY in the 1970s. Tiny had dealings with him when he was with Satans Soldiers MC. He said my grandfather was always kind and respectful to him.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, June 14 from 1 -4 pm at the McHoul Funeral Home, Inc., 895 Route 82, Hopewell Junction. Donations may be made to the family to help them through this difficult time. Contact the funeral home for information.

Tiny would often call the radio station saying, "Hey Tig, its Tiny out in LaGrange. Play the AC/DC song with the bagpipes!" One more time, here ya go Tiny. AC/DC "It's a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock n Roll). Rest easy good sir.

What is Poughkeepsie Known For According to Outsiders First, I'll start with examples from Encyclopedia Britannica. Next, we will take a dive into Trip Advisor. Last, but certainly not least, and this one is not for the faint of heart, we are going to go over Urban Dictionary. Shall we begin? Gallery Credit: Conor Walsh