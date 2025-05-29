Beloved Hudson Valley Restaurant Celebrates Over 40 Years
Mama Mia's Restaurant & Pizzeria in Wappingers Falls, NY celebrating anniversary.
It's always great to see when a Hudson Valley area restaurant is still thriving after being in business for many years. And for a business to be still going after over 40 years, that is quite an accomplishment.
The original Mama Mia's Pizzeria & Restaurant has been serving Dutchess County New York Italian & Portuguese Cuisine since 1982. The restaurant started back in 1982 in the Town of Poughkeepsie. Moving to its current location in 1993 at 901 Route 376 in Wappingers Falls (East Fishkill), and and expanded to include an in-house bakery, Sweet Creations, in 2001. The Cardoso family has been providing quality food & desserts at great prices.
Mama Mia's offers a diverse menu that blends Italian and Portuguese flavors. Popular dishes include:
Chicken Parmesan
Eggplant Parmigiana
Meatball Parmigiana
Stuffed Filet of Sole
Fried Calamari
Hot Antipasto
Clam Sauce
Their bakery, Sweet Creations, is known for treats like the Double Chocolate Cupcake and Cannoli Cupcake .
With an average rating of 4.3 out of 5 stars across various platforms, patrons frequently commend the quality of the food and the warm hospitality. One reviewer noted, "Love this place so much, specifically the lasagna... it never disappoints me on the quality of food".
Mama Mia's Restaurant & Pizzeria Celebrates 43 Years
Mama Mia's Restaurant & Pizzeria took to social media on Wednesday to announce that they are celebrating 43 years. The went on to thank the community for their support and loyalty.
Celebrating 43 years in business Thank you so much for all your support and loyalty
Pat Suriano (admin for the East Fishkill Community Forum Facebook page) posted in the group "Lets congratulate Mama Mia's Restaurant & Pizzeria on their anniversary", which received a lot of positive reaction and comments from area residents, congratulating the business on many years of success.
