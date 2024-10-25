You may want to wear a lighter costume this year, for it'll feel more like late summer than the end of October. Could this be the warmest Halloween ever for the Hudson Valley, and many parts of New York and the Northeast? Some are saying yes.

The week started off with record warm temperatures across the Hudson Valley, with daytime highs climbing into the lower 80s. And while the later part of the week has felt more normal for this time in October weather-wise, meteorologists say more above average warmth is about to return.

Early next week will remain cool, with highs in the upper 50s to lower 60s. However, temperatures will begin to climb again by Wednesday, according to forecasts.

The month of October has also been one of the driest on record in the area, as offcials warn of an elevated wildfire danger. The extremely dry conditions, low humidity, and gusty winds have prompted offcials to issue burn bans in a number of towns across the region.

The National Weather Service in Albany says that many areas have experienced rainfall deficits of 3 to 6 inches since September 1st. The US Drought Monitor has much of the area in D0 (Abnormally Dry), with a few areas even into the D1 category (Moderate Drought).

According to The Weather Channel's extended 10 day forecast, the next substantial chance for rainfall for the area won't come until the week of November 4.

This Halloween Could Be the Warmest On Record For the Hudson Valley & Parts of New York

The Weather Channel is currently forecasting a high of 79 degrees for Poughkeepsie October 31. While this number is not set in stone this far out, temperatures can still vary by a few degrees as we come to that actual day. It is conceivable that highs could climb as high as the low 80s once we reach Halloween.

According to records at Extreme Weather Watch, Poughkeepsie's all time high for October 31 was 78 F, which was set in 1946.

