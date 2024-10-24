Halloween costumes are always a huge part of the holiday, as we dress up as our favorite characters for the next big party or maybe for trick or treating. But what to dress up as for any given year can be a hard choice sometimes.

Often, people will draw inspiration from popular movie, TV, or internet characters, or pop culture, or just simply stick to the traditional favorites. Maybe you'll even go as something controversial or provocative to strike attention?

But another factor to consider is where you live. It may not seem like much, but Google trends indicate that people living in different states or towns may dress very differently from others this Halloween. New York state is no exception, as the website Frightgeist breaks down the popular choices from areas within the state.

New York State's Most Popular Halloween Costumes Vary By Town & Region

Frightgeist divided up the state by region, even combining the New York City metro area with most of the Hudson Valley. The report used the amount of Google searches for particular costumes in each area, and says that the character Red from Descendants: The Rise of Red was the top searched item on the internet for residents in this region.

Do we agree with these findings or not?

Hudson Valley & New York City/LI:

Red Chipotle Jason Vorhees Doctor Doom Gambit

Albany/Capital District:

Splatoon Jack Skellington Padme Amadala Poison Ivy Joker

Binghamton/Southern Tier:

Poison Ivy Strawberry Shortcake Dune Shark Playboy Bunny

Elmira/Finger Lakes:

Bill Cipher Tinker Bell Twisted Circus Suki from Fast & Furious Police Officer

Buffalo/Western New York:

Strawberry Shortcake Baby Shark Anakin Skywalker Bat Vampire

Rochester:

Zombie Viking Plague Doctor Boo from Monsters Inc. Winnie the Pooh

Utica/Central New York:

Plague Doctor Deadpool Harley Quinn Poison Ivy Morticia Addams

Syracuse:

Shrunken Head Bob Deadpool Black Widow Mario Superwoman

Watertown/North Country (list only includes 4?):

Stitch Poison Ivy Princess Jasmine Pirate