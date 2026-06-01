High Pressure Salesmen on Scooters Invade Hudson Valley Neighborhoods

Experts warn not to engage with "obnoxious" sellers who are going door to door using scooters or hoverboards.

The warm weather is here, so that means it's time for the return of birds, flowers and nasty salespeople on scooters. You may be wondering what they really want and why so many of them have been showing up on your doorstep recently.

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Aggressive Door-to-Door Salesmen Invade Hudson Valley

Having someone show up on your doorstep trying to sell you something isn't new. Whether it's solar power, cable TV or religion, we've had solicitors ringing our bell forever. A new breed of high-pressure salesman, however, has made this time of year miserable for many Hudson Valley homeowners.

Last week, we had three young men on scooters show up at our door, each selling a different pest control company. Usually, when someone rings the bell trying to sell me something, I politely open up the door, smile and say "Thanks, but I'm not interested."

Usually, I'll get a smile back, and the salesperson goes on their merry way. Not so with this new generation of door-to-door salesmen.

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High-Pressure Sales on Scooters

Each time one of these scooter-riding salesmen comes to the door, they're incredibly rude and demanding. After politely telling the first one that I wasn't interested, he continued to talk loudly over me, staring menacingly into my eyes. I politely said goodbye again and closed the door. Undaunted, he continued to yell at me through the closed door. My doorbell camera captured him talking for a while, making rude comments before leaving in a huff.

Another aggressive salesperson was peeking into my window before pounding on the door. He didn't even give me a chance to say hello before commenting on some of the objects he spotted in my house. He then used the old tactic of saying he was talking to a neighbor of mine who suggested he come and visit me. Obviously a lie, I politely said I'm not interested. Instead of leaving, he began loudly lecturing me on not being friendly.

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Experts Warn 'Do Not Engage' With These Salesmen

While I have no problem closing the door while being yelled at, many people are not so comfortable with confrontation and will engage with these salesmen instead of taking control of the situation.

Experts explain that high-pressure salesmen feed off of your politeness and will use it to get you to not only listen to their pitch, but also fall for predatory tactics such as pressuring you to sign up for free trials that lock you into becoming a permanent customer.

It's important to remember that these salespeople were not invited to your home and you have no obligation to listen to their pitch. If you think you're unable to be forceful with these salespeople, it's best to just not answer the door. Eventually, they'll get the hint and leave you alone.

Know Your Rights

Many homeowners don't realize that door-to-door salespeople are often required to carry a local solicitation permit. If someone knocks on your door offering services, it's perfectly reasonable to ask to see their permit before continuing the conversation. If they refuse, claim they forgot it, or become argumentative, you have every right to end the discussion and ask them to leave your property. If their behavior makes you feel uncomfortable, especially if they refuse to leave or pressure you to let them inside, local police recommend contacting the non-emergency line.

If a salesperson crosses the line, it may be worth reporting the company as well. Try to note the name of the business from a uniform, vehicle, or sales materials. A call to the company's customer service department can alert management to the behavior. Many homeowners also choose to save doorbell camera footage and share concerns with local officials or neighborhood groups when they believe a salesperson has been overly aggressive.

Have you had a run-in with a rude salesperson in the Hudson Valley? We'd like to hear about your experience. You can share it with us on our social media or by sending us a text on our free mobile app.

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