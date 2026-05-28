Hudson Valley Furniture Store to Close, Owners Retiring

Another longtime Hudson Valley business is preparing to close its doors.

A locally owned furniture store that has welcomed customers for over a decade has announced it is closing for good.

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The good news is that the closure isn't due to financial issues or the economy.

North Elm Home in Millerton will be closing this summer after owners Cindy Dunleavy and John Scutieri decided to retire rather than renew the store’s lease.

The furniture and home decor shop opened in 2015 inside a rustic barn-style building along Route 22 in northern Dutchess County. Over the past 11 years, it has become known for its mix of reclaimed furniture, antiques, home accents, and handcrafted goods that aren't usually available at the giant chain furniture stores.

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Long History of Selling Furniture

Before opening North Elm Home, Dunleavy and Scutieri worked together at another longtime local furniture business, Riley’s Furniture. When they launched their own store, they focused on creating a showroom filled with pieces customers wouldn’t typically find anywhere else in the Hudson Valley.

According to the store’s website, North Elm Home specialized in “casual, comfortable living” with a mix of modern farmhouse, industrial and rustic styles. The shop also featured accessories, gifts and one-of-a-kind items sourced from artisans and vendors across the Northeast.

The owners said they spent years traveling to furniture markets and hand-picking inventory themselves, helping give the store its distinct personality.

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Store Owners Choose Retirement Over Renewing Lease

North Elm Home says the decision to close was tied to retirement and the expiration of the store’s lease, not because the business was struggling financially.

The store is currently holding a retirement and closing sale as it works through its remaining inventory. The owners say the business will officially close once merchandise is sold or by the end of July.

The owners say they’re thankful for the support they’ve received from customers throughout the last decade and hope another local business eventually takes over the Millerton space.