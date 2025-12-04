Why the Hudson Valley Has Turned Purple This Week

Front porches, landmarks and businesses have turned purple this month. No, it's not a tribute to Prince or Barney the dinosaur.

If you caught a glimpse of the Mid Hudson Bridge last night, you couldn't miss that purple glow. After recently lighting up in soft pastels for Transgender Day of Remembrance and bright orange to support the campaign against gender-based violence, the Hudson Valley skyline is once again changing its colors.

New York’s landmarks have been switching colors often this fall, and each change tells its own story. Some weeks, the lights celebrate. Other weeks, they honor or remember. And every time the colors shift, drivers along Route 9 look up and wonder what message is being transmitted through the lights.

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit in Purple?

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered landmarks across New York, including the Mid Hudson Bridge, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Niagara Falls and One World Trade Center, to be illuminated purple in recognition of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Purple is considered the global color of disability pride. Residents have been putting purple bulbs in their own front porch lights to show their support, and now buildings and bridges across the state are also celebrating inclusion, accessibility and the rights of people with disabilities around the world.

Supporting New Yorkers With Disabilities

Governor Hochul said the day is a reminder that every New Yorker deserves the opportunity to live, work and thrive with dignity. She called inclusion an obligation, not an aspiration, and pointed to the progress New York has made in strengthening disability rights.

More than one in four American adults has a disability, according to the CDC. Many face disparities in health care, employment and access to services. New York has been working to close those gaps. Labor force participation among New Yorkers with disabilities has risen from 24.2 percent in 2019 to 28.8 percent this year, but officials say more must be done.

Breaking Barriers in Every Corner of the State

Over the past year, New York has launched new programs and partnerships focused on employment, technology and community inclusion. That includes the Employment First NY team, new accommodations and accessibility upgrades in state parks and a statewide campaign called You Belong Here to support hiring people with disabilities into public service.

The state also raised the Neurodivergence Strength Flag at Letchworth State Park, hosted an ADA Pride event at the Empire State Plaza and expanded housing support programs for people with disabilities and veterans.

Officials say the purple lights on New York’s landmarks are more than symbolic. They are a visible reminder that the work continues, and that the state remains committed to creating communities where every person belongs.