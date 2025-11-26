Orange Glow Across New York State Explained

You may have noticed a mysterious, deep orange glow over New York State this week. The reason is more serious than you may think.

Earlier this month we saw the bridges lit in soft pastels for Transgender Day of Remembrance. Before that, landmarks glowed in pink, blue and white for Diwali celebrations. Now the Hudson Valley skyline is taking on yet another shade, and this one carries a powerful message.

Why Are New York Landmarks Lit in Orange?

Governor Kathy Hochul has ordered landmarks across the state, including the Mid Hudson Bridge, the Mario M. Cuomo Bridge, Niagara Falls and One World Trade Center, to illuminate in bright orange on Tuesday. The display marks the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women and kicks off the United Nations’ annual 16 Days of Activism campaign.

The campaign runs through December 10 and follows this year’s global theme: UNiTE to End Digital Violence Against All Women and Girls.

A Call to Protect Women and Girls Online and Offline

Governor Hochul said the orange lights honor survivors and reaffirm New York State’s commitment to building a future where every woman and girl is safe, valued and empowered. She noted that violence is not always physical and that new forms of harassment and abuse continue to emerge online.

Officials say the 16 Days of Activism is a chance for New Yorkers to learn, reflect and support the women and young people most affected. Throughout the campaign, the state will share resources, highlight ongoing initiatives and encourage residents to take steps to help end gender-based violence.

For anyone who needs help, the State’s Domestic and Sexual Violence Hotline is available 24 hours a day at 800-942-6906. Text is also available at 844-997-2121 and chat support can be accessed at opdv.ny.gov.

