This is certainly not something you expect to see in your own yard. A scary incident unfolded Tuesday, as officials say a tanker truck crashed into the front lawn of a residence in New York state. The truck was reportedly carrying propane at the time of the crash.

Tanker Crashes Into Yard Of Home in New York State

WNYT reports that a truck carrying propane crashed when it went off road Tuesday. According to the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, the truck was traveling on aa road in New Scotland, New York when it suddenly crossed over into the opposite lane.

From there, the tanker went off road, hit a tree, and then came to rest in the front yard of a home, according to WNYT. Luckily, not propane leaked from the truck, according too the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.

The driver of the truck suffered minor injuries. No one in the home was hurt.

New York State Man Coming Home From Halloween Party Arrested For Alleged DWI

New York State Police said in a press release that on November 1, at approximately 2:52 AM, troopers arrested a 19-year-old man from Cortland, for the misdemeanors of Driving While Intoxicated and 3rd degree unlawful fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle.

Troopers monitoring traffic on Interstate 81, said they observed a Ford Escape traveling north bound at a high rate of speed and making unsafe lane changes. Officials report that they attempted to make a traffic stop but the vehicle failed to comply and accelerated.

The operator of the vehicle ultimately stopped, says police.

Troopers identified the suspect, who they say was operating the vehicle on a learner’s permit. Troopers say they observed characteristics associated with impairment and asked the suspect to perform field tests, which confirmed impairment.

The suspect was arrested and transported, where his reportable BAC was .14% which is over one and a half times over the state's legal limit He was processed and is due back in court in December.

Three passengers in the vehicle who were intoxicated were not charged and turned over to a sober third party, according to police.