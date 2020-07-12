Prime Poughkeepsie Dunkin’ Location Up For Sale

A popular Poughkeepsie Dunkin' location is up for sale and could be a good investment for the right person.

Dunkin' has been at this Poughkeepsie location for 40 years and the property just recently hit the market. A recently signed lease will see their coffee and donuts served for at least five more years after a renewal that came with an option for an additional five years.

The 1-story, 1,800 square foot high visibility facility is available for $670,000. Traffic data from the listing states more than 53,000 cars a day drive by on Route 9. And 101,000 Hudson Valley residents live within five miles with an average household income of approximately $85,000 a year.

Getty Images/Rachel Murray

Dunkin' got its start in 1950 and grown into a massive global brand. In September of 2018, they dropped the word 'donuts' from the company title. The change was made to signify an increased focus on beverages and sandwiches but donuts remain on the menu.

There are more than 13,000 Dunkin' locations in 41 countries and they just recently announced intentions to hire approximately 25,000 workers. However, Hudson Valley Post reports they will be closing eight New York locations including five in the mid-Hudson Valley. More information on the 2580 South Road Dunkin location can link up at Loopnet.

Are you ready to start building your Dunkin' Empire?

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: