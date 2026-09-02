A Starry Night Is Coming to the Hudson Valley This October

If you've ever wanted to experience the Walkway Over the Hudson after dark, this sounds like a pretty spectacular excuse.

Starry Starry Night is coming to Upper Landing Park in Poughkeepsie on Friday, October 2 at 6 p.m., celebrating the anniversary of the Walkway Over the Hudson's grand opening and the millions of memories made 212 feet above the Hudson River.

The evening is being billed as an autumn celebration with plenty going on. Guests can enjoy chef-created food from Main Course Restaurant + Market, regional wines and local brews, live music, art and surprise performances in the open-air setting at Upper Landing Park.

And then things get even more interesting.

As the sun goes down, guests will have exclusive after-hours access to the Walkway deck, including the glass-enclosed elevator ride up to one of the Hudson Valley's best vantage points. From 212 feet up, you'll be able to take in the nighttime views of the Hudson Valley.

Then, because apparently the Walkway decided regular old nighttime views weren't dramatic enough, the evening wraps up with a fireworks display.

The event also serves a bigger purpose. Starry Starry Night will honor Northwell Health and Big Gay Hudson Valley, while supporting the mission of Friends of the Walkway and raising money for the future of one of the Hudson Valley's most recognizable landmarks.

Tickets are on sale now, so if an evening of food, drinks, music, fireworks and Hudson Valley views sounds like your kind of Friday night, this one is worth putting on the calendar.