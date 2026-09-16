Former Poughkeepsie Restaurant to be Demolished and Replaced

A familiar Poughkeepsie restaurant building could soon disappear for good and be replaced with something completely different.

Plans submitted to the Town of Poughkeepsie call for demolishing the former Pizzeria Uno building at 842 Main Street and erecting an entirely new building in its place.

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Former Pizzeria Uno Building Could Be Torn Down

The building sits at the busy intersection of Routes 44 and 55 and Fairmont Avenue in Arlington. For longtime Hudson Valley residents, the location is probably best remembered as Pizzeria Uno, later known as Uno Pizzeria & Grill.

Uno operated at 842 Main Street for years before closing in 2017. The property was subsequently marketed for lease or redevelopment.

Several Mexican restaurants later attempted to make the location their home.

Frontera Tacos & Tequila operated there until a kitchen fire forced the restaurant to temporarily close in January 2023. The restaurant never reopened, and the property was put back up for lease.

Most recently, the building was home to La Hacienda de Mexico, which opened after Frontera and closed in 2025.

Now, it appears the property's days as a restaurant may be over.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

Hudson Valley Credit Union Plans New Arlington Branch

According to documents filed with the Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board, Hudson Valley Credit Union is proposing a complete redevelopment of the site.

The existing restaurant building would be demolished and replaced with a new approximately 4,665-square-foot credit union. Plans also call for three drive-up Interactive Teller Machines on an empty neighboring property directly across Fairmont Street at the corner of Main Street.

Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Board

The drive-up area would have an entrance from Fairmont Avenue, with vehicles exiting through a connection to the Popeye's restaurant at 535 Haight Avenue. Two existing parking spaces there would be relocated to the project site for employee parking.

The project is still making its way through the Town of Poughkeepsie's approval process, so demolition and construction are not yet a done deal. But if the plans move forward, one of Poughkeepsie's most recognizable former restaurant buildings will be gone forever.