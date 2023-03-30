Don't get fooled. April Fools' Day is upon us.

Ah...April Fools' Day. According to National Day Calendar, it's long been a day when practical jokes are played on the unaware. Every year on April 1, you can be assured that some master plan will be in effect with someone close to you trying to prank you.

We got to thinking about April Fools' Day, and what the Hudson Valley considers to be some of the best April Fool's pranks out there. Joni Sue Spilbor Costanzo of Poughkeepsie reminded us of a time many years ago when the morning show did a "Cleaning Out of the Phone Lines," where they told listeners that they needed to cover their phones with a plastic bag for an extended period of time. LOL Call me juvenile, but I always loved the ol' whoopee cushion prank myself.

We polled the Hudson Valley on good April Fool's pranks and have compiled a list of 5 of the Hudson Valley's best April Fools' day pranks.

5 of the Hudson Valley's Favorite April Fools' Pranks

Fake Lotto Ticket Winner

Lance210 Youtube

This prank is a classic! Giving a friend or family member a fake lotto ticket supposedly worth millions is definitely one popular prank that never gets old on April Fools' Day.

Kitchen Sink Prank

Moyer Movies Youtube

Another classic, is the old rubber band on the kitchen sink sprayer nozzle. You'll never get tired of watching someone get unexpectedly sprayed in the face with water.

Toothpaste Oreos

MMG Youtube

Another fun prank is the toothpaste in the center of the oreo prank. Removing the creamy filling in and oreo and replacing it with toothpaste for an unsuspecting victim is always a popular favorite. This prank can also be done with chocolate candy, for example, by removing the cream center in a Cadbury egg and replacing it with toothpaste.

Donut Prank

Treeline Realty Youtube

If you aren't a veggie person, what could be more disappointing than going to open up a box of donuts from Dunkin and being greeted by a spread of fresh vegetables and dip instead? This prank is always a popular favorite.

Plastic Wrap Over Toilet Seat

Pranksters in Love Youtube

It's one of the most common pranks you can play on a person, and it's certainly a classic. Wrap a toilet bowl in saran wrap, and, well...you can guess what happens from there.

Be prepared for this and all sorts of tomfoolery coming up this weekend for April 1!