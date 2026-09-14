A Poughkeepsie man was arrested after police say he hit an E-bike, killing the driver.

Poughkeepsie Police arrested of Joseph W. Marcinelli, 25, of Poughkeepsie, in connection with a fatal motor vehicle accident.

On September 12, at 12:31 a.m., Poughkeepsie Police Officers reportedly located a man who had been struck by a motor vehicle while riding an E-Bike.

The victim, a 35-year-old Poughkeepsie resident who has not been named, was traveling northbound on Salt Point Turnpike, according to police, when he was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck driven by Marcinelli.

Police said Marcinelli attempted to flee the scene, but was located by Poughkeepsie Police.

Marcinelli was arrested and charged with Vehicular Manslaughter in the First Degree, Leaving the Scene of a Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident, Driving While Intoxicated, Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated, and other vehicle and traffic violations.

He was arraigned and remanded to the Duchess County Justice and Transition Center.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone who may have information regarding this accident is asked to contact the Town of Poughkeepsie Police Department Traffic Division at 845-485-3666.