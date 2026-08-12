A Poughkeepsie man is facing felony charges after police say he was driving drunk with kids in the car.

On Sunday August 9, at 1:06 a.m., New York State Police in Wappinger stopped a car on Mill Street in the City of Poughkeepsie for a traffic violation.

Police say during the stop Mauro E. Gonzalez Cante, 34, of Poughkeepsie, exhibited signs of intoxication. Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were administered, according to state police. Two children, ages 10 and 13, were also reportedly passengers in the vehicle.

Gonzalez Cante was taken into custody and transported to State Police Barracks inn Wappingers where they say he blew a blood alcohol concentration of 0.11%. The children were safely released to a sober third party.

Gonzalez Cante was charged with:

Two counts of Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated with a Child Passenger- Leandra’s Law, a class E felony;

Driving While Intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor;

Operating a Motor Vehicle with 0.08% or More Alcohol in the Blood, first offense, an unclassified misdemeanor; and

New York State Vehicle and Traffic Law violations.

He was issued traffic tickets and released.