Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market to Open a Month Early

People are struggling to find food at grocery stores since stocks are wiped, but farmer's markets are a great alternative. Realizing the need, the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum is opening its annual farmer's market early.

According to a Facebook post from the Mid-Hudson Children's Museum, they are trying to connect Hudson Valley residents with fresh and healthy food. To do so, they will be opening the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market one month early. The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market is set to open on Monday, May 4, 2020.

The Pre-Season Market will have no live entertainment or educational programming. The market will be following New York State guidelines for social distancing and safety for farmer's markets. Expect lots of vendors with fresh seasonal items like greens, apples, vegetable plant starters, eggs, poultry, cider, sourdough bread, and a lot more.

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market opens on Mondays starting May 4, 2020, from 3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

