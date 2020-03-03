Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market Seeks Vendors for 2020

Spring is almost here, and here in the Hudson Valley, that means the farmers markets will be opening before you know it. One of my favorites is right in the City of Poughkeepsie, and they are currently looking for vendors.

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market on Water Street is looking for vendors selling Hudson Valley grown, raised or foraged ingredients. Specifically vegetables, fruits, grains, dairy products, meats, fish, poultry, game, eggs, mushrooms, maple products, honey, herbs, plants, flowers, cheese, jams, pickles, baked goods, fruit juice, processed and prepared foods. They will also welcome vendors of wine, cider, beer and spirits that are produced in the Hudson Valley. Vendors wishing to sell soap, wool products, bee products and other agriculturally related items are welcome to apply if these items are created using Hudson Valley grown, raised or foraged products.

The Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market will also welcome select local artisans of kitchenwares, including but not limited to: handmade cutting boards and utensils, hand-made pottery bowls and platters, tea towels, trivets, potholders, oven mitts and other handcrafted culinary related items.

For more information about becoming a vendor for the 2020 season of the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market, or to learn more about the Market itself, visit the website.

