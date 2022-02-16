This Popular Hudson Valley Farmers Market is Open All Year

Here we are, smack in the middle of February. Are you missing the warmth, the sunshine, the flowers, and summer fruits? Yeah, me too. But if you’re missing the local farmers markets, here’s some good news to pass along. There is one very popular farmers market here in the Hudson Valley that’s open all year. Even in the dead of winter.

The Beacon Farmers Market is open all year and is held every Sunday from 10 AM - 2 PM in the parking lot of the Department of Motor Vehicles at 223 Main Street right in the heart of Beacon. The Beacon Farmers Market makes sure that fresh, affordable and locally produced food is available to the Beacon community all year long. And it’s big.

You’ll find about 50 vendors from all over the Hudson Valley at the Beacon Farmers market, including farmers, bakers and dessert makers, beekeepers, distilleries, local syrups and honey, local crafters and artists and much more. They also feature fun projects like lantern making. Plus, you’ll no doubt run into friends and neighbors and experience a fun sense of community.

If you’re missing your weekly trips to the farmers market, head to Beacon one of these Sundays. It’s a great way to get some fresh air, fresh and local produce, have a little fun, and support local businesses. And let’s face it, Beacon is one of the coolest towns in the Hudson Valley, so there’s plenty to do there before and after your visit to the farmers market. For more info and a full list of vendors, check out the Beacon Farmers Market website.

