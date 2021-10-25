Fall is beautiful in the Hudson Valley, but it’s not without its faults. Like, it means winter is on the way. And it also means that all of our favorite Hudson Valley farmers markets will be closing until May or June. Well, almost all of them. I’m happy to let you know that one of our favorite farmers markets will be staying open right through the Christmas holiday.

Rhinebeck Farmers Market, one of the most popular farmers markets in the Hudson Valley, will once again stay open this year through the Holidays. The last market of the year will be held on Dec. 26. That’s great news for those of us that want to continue to enjoy local products into the fall and winter months. It also is a great place to find local and unique gifts for everybody on your holiday gift list. And let's face it, there's no shortage of things to do once you're in Rhinebeck. Shops, restaurants, live music. You can find it all on any given Sunday in Rhinebeck.

You can visit the Rhinebeck Farmers Market on Sundays from 10AM -2PM outside at the municipal parking lot on East market Street. Enjoy over 30 vendors who provide a diverse and unique selection of farm fresh products that showcase the very best of the Hudson Valley, chef demonstrations, free tastings, seasonal recipes, children's activities, live music and more. The market is held rain or shine, but it will not be open on Dec. 5. For more information, visit the Rhinebeck Farmers Market website.

