There’s a New Fall Farmers Market in Dutchess County

I’ve always loved farmers markets. I’ve been going to various local farmers markets for years to get local produce and other local goods. But I have really come to appreciate our farmer’s markets during this coronavirus pandemic. I have steered clear of grocery stores for the past several months, and our local farmers markets have come to the rescue. I’ve been able to get not only produce, but also fresh chicken and meats. And I’m excited that there is a new farmers market right here in Dutchess County.

The new farmers market is at Limar’s Farm and Nursery at 1167 Noxon Road in Lagrange, and it’s open Friday from 1PM - 5PM, Saturday from 11AM - 4PM and Sunday from 10AM - 2PM. And they have a ton of different vendors.

On Fridays you can pick up Gary’s Pickles, some sweetness from Cheesecake Heaven, meats from the Meat Wagon Mobile Butchery, lovely gifts from Created With Love Boutique, plus local honey, New York State maple syrup, donuts, and delicious local fruits and vegetables. On Saturdays, Color Street,The Crazy Box Bakery and Laughing Gut Kombucha join the mix of vendors. And on Sundays, they also have Wearable Ceramics, handmade soaps, and much more. You can probably even get a head start on your holiday shopping.

It’s great to know that even through the fall season you can still hit local farmers markets for your groceries, at least some of them. Is Lagrange too far for you? Try the Rhinebeck Farmers Market on Sundays. They’re open right through the end of December. And the Poughkeepsie Waterfront Market has also extended their season this year. Want to find out more about the new Fall Farmers market at Limar’s Farm? Head to their facebook page.