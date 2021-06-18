10 Hudson Valley Farms Where You Can Buy Fresh Fruit for Banging Sangria

We are officially into Sangria season in the Hudson Valley. Hopefully you have a great recipe but if not you can try one of these that I found on the Food Network.

The most important part of Sangria in my opinion is the fruit. You can have the most spectacular wine paired with a palette warming brandy or liqueur but if you have selected the wrong fruit it will simply turn into an alcoholic version of fruit salad.

The other secret to fruit in Sangria is if you can get it farm-fresh. We are very fortunate in the Hudson Valley to have farm Markets and Farmer's Market nearby for fresh seasonal fruit. Poughkeepsie and Kingston both have Farmer's market in the summer where you can find a great selection. Also, consider using a Hudson Valley Wine.

I have included a list of area farmers markets as well so you can plan your trip in search of the perfect summer Sangria fruit from our local farms. And one more thing the first ingredient in any Sangria is Fun, so don't sweat the small stuff if you can't find the right wine or liqueur. Make it up as you go because there are no real rules when it comes to adding fruit to wine.

Farms in the Hudson Valley where you can buy local fruit for your Sangria and other Fruity Drinks

Wallkill View Farm Market in New Paltz

Greig Farm in Red Hook

Thompson-Finch Farm, LLC in Ancram

Dressel Farms in New Paltz

Mead Orchards in Tivoli

Kelder's Farm in Kerhonkson

Ochs Orchard in Warwick

Fishkill Farms in Hopewell Junction

DuBois Farms in Highland

Wright's Farm in Gardiner

Find a pitcher and let's get started with this Sangria Fruit Guide

How to Use Fruits in Sangria and Other Fruity Drinks Not every fruit is suitable for every drink. Common sense will tell you what may or may not work taste wise but what about when you are just throwing some fruit in to add some fun and flavor. This list of fruit comes with some suggestions. And remember most of this fruit can be found seasonally at a Hudson Valley Farm Market. Shop your local farmer.