Walkway Over the Hudson Planning Huge Mayfest Weekend

What a difference a year makes. Sure, we’re not out of the covid woods yet, but we’re on the last part of the trail that leads us home. And that means people are making plans again. Vacations, flea markets, and all kinds of fun summer activities are back on our agendas. That’s great news. One of those fun events that I’m really looking forward to is Mayfest Weekend on the Walkway Over the Hudson.

This is going to be a huge, but socially distanced event that the whole Hudson Valley will be able to enjoy, and it’s happening Saturday and Sunday, May 8 and 9 from Noon - 5PM. The Mayfest Essential Farmers and Makers Market will bring together a curated selection of the Hudson Valley’s finest producers including farms, distilleries, breweries, wineries, restaurants, artists, artisans, and more.

The Mayfest will take place on the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the west approach to Walkway Over the Hudson State Historic Park in Highland. Vendors will exhibit their wares for tasting or purchase, allowing festival goers to support several local agribusinesses all in one location.

There will be more than 80 vendors socially distanced throughout the Hudson Valley Rail Trail and the Walkway’s Ulster Welcome Center Plaza at 87 Haviland Road in Highland. Mayfest features not only farm-fresh products, food from local restaurants, and beer, wine and spirits samples in a designated tasting area, but also art installations, locally made goods, a special area for children’s activities, and more. All proceeds from Mayfest benefit the Friends of the Walkway and the Hudson Valley Rail Trail.

General admission to Mayfest is free, but tasting tickets are available, and include full access to wine, beer, spirits, and cider samples from more than 20 area vendors. For more information about Mayfest at the Walkway Over the Hudson, and to get tickets, visit the Mayfest website.

