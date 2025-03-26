New Business Confirmed at Former Formosa Cuisine Spot Poughkeepsie

This is what's coming to the Formosa Cuisine and former Coppola's of Poughkeepsie Main Street spot.

We reported back in December, wondering what would be going into the spot formerly occupied by Formosa Cuisine. The spot at 825 Main Street had a crew on the property cleaning up the outside and the inside of the building. We knew something was going on with the spot, and have been waiting to see what would be moving in.

Once home to the original Coppola's of Poughkeepsie, Formosa Cuisine eventually moved into the spot. I remember my friend Guy Alexander telling me about Formosa Cuisine and how great the food was. He wasn't wrong as I went and tried it. Sadly, it closed suddenly after my one and only visit some 5 years ago.

What's Coming to 825 Main Street Poughkeepsie?

We speculated as to what would be coming to 825 Main Street. What type of business is moving in there? Or better yet, could Formos Cuisine be returning and making a comeback? We can now confirm what the new business will be.



Driving through Poughkeepse this past weekend, we noticed more activity going on at 825 Main Street. There was work going on inside the building and a man was installing a sign out front.

Poughkeepsie Shipping Inc. Coming Soon

A sign for a new business called Poughkeepsie Shipping Inc. has been installed at 825 Main Street. The sign says private mailboxes, packing & shipping, EV charging station. Town of Poughkeepsie Planning Department docs found in a Google search from July, 2024 have the 825 Main Street property listed for retrofitting of the existing building to include a work-share space, a Fed-Ex drop-off, and mailboxes.

We couldn't find any other information about the business, but the man installing the sign told us that the business should be open in April.

