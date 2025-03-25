Benefit Set For Poughkeepsie Family After Tragic Loss of Dogs

Local woman and family lost everything in house fire including two beloved dogs.

A member of Poughkeepsie based motorcycle club Valkyrie Vixens RC recently lost everything in a house fire including two dogs. Jess (aka Blu) had a fire at her Poughkeepsie home. Thankfully, the family is safe and wasn't injured, but the family is mourning the loss of their two beloved dogs, Matilda and Dexter. One of the beloved dogs was a five month old puppy.

According to a GoFundMe that has been set up for the family, Jess, Darryl, her daughters Emma and Lindsey, and fiancé Christian now must all begin the painstaking process of grieving for what they had and begin on the path of rebuilding their lives and home.

They are in need of immediate funds to serve the purpose of:

- temporary housing

- deposit for long-term housing

- food

Benefit for Blu & Family at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie

A benefit event being organized by Christin Sarah, President of Valkyrie Vixens, and the members of the club will take place this Sunday, March 30th at Juan Murphy's in Poughkeepsie from 1pm to 5pm with music by DJ Beats. There will be raffles and prizes all day, 50/50 and merch sales will also be donated to Blu and family. Donations will be accepted for the family at the event.

Please share the gofundme and donate if you are able. If you’ve met Blu you know she’s the type of person to help anyone she can, in any way she can, no questions asked. Please, let’s try to give back to her. Let’s pull together and be the motorcycle community we all pride ourselves in being. When one of us goes down, we all help her back up. She and her family need us to step up.

The GoFundMe has already nearly $7000 of its $30,000 goal at the time that this article is being published. You can donate to the cause here. For more information on the Benefit for Blu & Family event at Juan Murphy's, check out the Facebook event page.

