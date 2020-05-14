Poughkeepsie Pays Tribute to National Police Week With Ceremony

The City of Poughkeepsie held a ceremony outside of Police Headquarters Thursday morning in honor of National Police Week.

Dozens of the City of Poughkeepsie first responders were in attendance for the ceremony. City of Poughkeepsie Mayor Rob Rolison said:

We wanted to thank all the police officers throughout this country but specifically here in the City of Poughkeepsie and also to remember all the officers who are no longer with us who did this job day in and day out with great sacrifice.

Officer Kevin Van Wagner, Police Benevolent Association president, also spoke and paid tribute to the three City officers who have fallen in the line of duty: Otto G. Albertson, 1916; Raymond Cleveland, 1969; and John M. Falcone, 2011.

More information regarding National Police Week can be found here.

Listen to Smitty in the Afternoon weekdays from 2PM to 7PM through your WPDH mobile app. Connect with WPDH on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more: