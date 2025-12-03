Poughkeepsie Man Rides Moped in Flip Flops During Snow Storm

The bizarre scene was captured on video by a local tow truck driver and its garnered over 20,000 views so far.

The Hudson Valley had its first snow storm of the 2025-2026 winter season this week. Snow totals for the December 2, 2025 storm varied significantly across the Hudson Valley, with the highest amounts in the northern and western parts and lower totals in the south.

In Sullivan County, Jeffersonville reported 8 inches, while in Ulster County, Hurley and West Hurley recorded 5.5 inches. Southern areas like Rockland and Westchester saw lower accumulations, with some receiving only 1 to 2 inches.

Michael Anthony, a tow truck driver with Redl's Towing of Poughkeepsie captured video of a man riding his moped in the vicinity of Main and N. White Street in Poughkeepsie during the snow storm on Tuesday afternoon around 1:45pm. "I swear if I didn’t get it on video you wouldn’t believe it, riding a moped in a snow storm with flip flops on", Michael Anthony said. See video below. At the time of the publishing of this article, the video has been viewed over 23,000 times.

Many commented on the post, with some saying "only in Poughkeepsie" to others saying, he's wearing sandals or slides, and that "he must be headed to the beach." LOL

Get our free mobile app

Riding a moped in winter storms is extremely dangerous and should be avoided. Winter conditions like snow, ice, and even rain drastically increase the risk of accidents due to poor traction and visibility. If you must ride in cold, wet conditions, prioritize safety by wearing appropriate gear, checking your moped's condition, and using cautious riding techniques. Same goes for wearing flip flops or sandals on a moped during these conditions. Best to avoid.

11 Christmas Towns in New York to Get You in the Holiday Spirit New York City may be home to the Rockefeller Christmas tree but there are several small towns and villages that will get you in the holiday spirit with all the hustle and bustle of the Big Apple. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Spirit Christmas Pops Up in Poughkeepsie for the Holiday Season Spirit Christmas is officially open for the 2025 holiday season. Take a peek at what you can find at the new Poughkeepsie location this year. Gallery Credit: JBuono