Poughkeepsie's Waryas Park was the backdrop for coverage of the Hudson Valley's first snow storm of the winter season.

The Weather Channel is a media company that provides weather forecasts and content across its television channel, website (weather.com), and mobile app. It offers local and national forecasts, severe weather alerts, and entertainment programs related to weather. The company also tracks other conditions like pollen and air quality, with its app offering personalized health and activity forecasts.

Television Channel

Content: Primarily broadcasts weather forecasts, news, and analysis, but also includes documentaries and entertainment shows about weather.

Ownership: Owned by Owned by Allen Media Group

Broadcast area: Includes the continental U.S., Hawaii, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and The Bahamas.

Availability: Available on cable and satellite, as well as streaming services like Frndly TV, FuboTV, Hulu + Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Digital Platforms

Website: weather.com is the official website for forecasts, alerts, and weather-related news.



Mobile App: The app provides personalized forecasts, real-time alerts, storm and hurricane trackers, and other tools like pollen and air quality tracking .

Other apps: The Weather Channel is also part of The Weather Company's other brands, including The Weather Channel is also part of The Weather Company's other brands, including Storm Radar and Weather Underground.

The Hudson Valley got hit with the first major snow storm of the winter 2025-2026 season on Tuesday. Although predictions were for 4 to 8 inches of snow, Poughkeepsie received final snowfall amounts of only 2 to 3 inches according to reports.

The Weather Channel was spotted on the Poughkeepsie waterfront Tuesday with weatherman Paul Goodloe filing a report from Waryas Park. The park offers one of the best views of the Hudson River and the Mid Hudson Bridge along with the Walkway over the Hudson.

Michael Colacicco posted in the Facebook group If You Grew Up in Poughkeepsie, New York which has nearly 15,000 members. Paul Goodloe from The Weather Channel was reporting live from Waryas Park (sadly there was no snow spotted in the shot. LOL)

Paul Goodloe, of The Weather Channel, is in the city for the snow…..

