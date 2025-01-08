Hudson Valley Bridges Up For 2024 “Bridge Of The Year”

Voting officially underway for the 2024 Bridghunter Awards with several Hudson Valley bridges on the ballot.

The Bridgehunter Chronicles reports that voting for this year's Bridgehunter Awards in now underway. You can can cast your vote on the ballot with eleven categories and several candidates in each one with the winners being announced on January 26th.

Bear Mountain Bridge

Among the nominees are the Bear Mountain Bridge which just turned 100 years old this past November with a giant celebration for its centennial year. The Bear Mountain Bridge, spanning the Hudson River in New York, was completed in 1924. Designed by Emil H. Praeger, it features a cantilevered design made of reinforced concrete and steel. Originally intended to enhance access to Bear Mountain State Park, the bridge quickly became a key transportation link and a popular tourist destination due to its stunning views.

Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge

The Wurts Street Bridge (Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge) which reopened last July after a 4 year restoration project is also nominated for Bridge of the Year. The beautiful 20th-century structure spanning Rondout Creek, near where it empties into the Hudson River connects the City of Kingston to the north, with the village of Port Ewan to the south. The restoration project was the subject of a documentary titled The Time Capsule... The Renovation of the Century-Old Wurts Street Bridge.

Stuyvesant Falls Truss Bridge

The Stuyvesant Falls bridge carries county Route 25A over Kinderhook Creek in northern Columbia County. Erected during Stuyvesant Falls' heyday as a mill town in the late 1800s, the span is located among old industrial buildings and an early hydroelectric plant.

According to StrawPoll, the candidates chosen for this year's awards were in the spotlight due to numerous news events, both good and bad, that have affected everyone on the national and(or international scales. You can look over the nominees and vote here up until Jan. 25.

